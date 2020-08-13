Conference USA Proceeds With Playing Football In The Fall

Conference USA is advancing towards football happening in the fall.

The conference released a statement Wednesday night about how the focus is on increased safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s clear there are no plans to cancel football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The latest statement from our C-USA Board of Directors: pic.twitter.com/MX50Pv3yUj — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) August 13, 2020

As Pete Thamel put it, “Conference USA is status quo and pushing forward.”

Sources: Conference USA is status quo and pushing forward. No vote was taken tonight on the fall season. Presidents met for a long time after the ADs and have asked their medical advisors to update procedures. (Including testing). 1/2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 13, 2020

Doctors on the CUSA call advised the league that issues tied to myocarditis should not be the lone reason to postpone fall sports. They recommended specific heart tests for both symptomatic and asymptomatic positives. They recommended COVID testing as frequently as possible. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 13, 2020

Good for Conference USA. They might not be a Power Five conference, but they’re still a D1 football league with some solid teams.

The fact that Conference USA is going to play football but the PAC-12 and Big 10 won’t is nothing short of humiliating.

Imagine being an Ohio State booster and seeing the Buckeyes not playing but FAU out there scoring TDs. I’d throw a damn brick through my TV.

I can’t stress enough how badly I want Conference USA and everyone else to have perfect seasons. Nothing would make the Big 10 look dumber than football going off without a hitch.

Now is not the time for cowardice. It’s the time to push forward, play football and save the soul of America.

While C-USA isn’t a powerhouse conference, they’re still very legit. I’ll take anything I can get at this point. Props to them for preparing to play some ball in the fall.