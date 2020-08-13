‘I Can’t Wait’: Mike Pence Tells Sean Hannity He’s Ready To Debate Kamala Harris

Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he “can’t wait” to debate presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“I think she is a skilled debater, but I can’t wait to get to Salt Lake City and be on the stage. Whether to compare Joe Biden’s nearly 50 years in public life, the agenda of the radical left, the agenda that she’s embraced throughout her political career with the results of this president and this administration,” Pence said on Wednesday’s edition of “Hannity.”

At their first joint appearance as running mates in Wilmington, Delaware, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Harris wasted no time criticizing the Trump administration for a “lack of leadership.”

“The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris said at the event “…we don’t have to accept the failed government of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.” (RELATED: ‘A Life Changing Election’: Biden, Harris Hold First Campaign Event Together)

“In Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are Democratic Party and the radical left, you have people talking about cutting funding to law enforcement, a party that is advocating defunding law enforcement. The choice could not be clearer,” Pence added.

In a July interview with activist Ady Barkan for NowThis News, Biden said he does not support defunding the police but would back redirecting some funds toward more community-based initiatives, according to the Associated Press.

Pence also touted the Trump administration’s record for involvement with the black community.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris come from a party that’s been talking about helping African Americans for decades. This is a president who, because of the policies we advanced, we actually saw the lowest unemployment ever recorded for African Americans. We saw the creation of thousands of opportunity zones creating billions of dollars of investment in our inner cities. This is a president who doubled the school choice program here in our nation’s capital, has been fighting for education opportunities for every American, especially [in] our minority communities,” Pence said.

The debate is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.