NCAA Recommends Extending Eligibility For College Athletes Who Can’t Play During The Coronavirus Pandemic

College athletes who can’t play during the coronavirus pandemic won’t lose eligibility.

The NCAA’s D1 Council has recommended extending a year of eligibility for all players who sit out and for players who opt out after fewer than 50% of games are played. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NCAA must officially approve the plan, which it’s 100% absolutely going to do.

DI Council recommends protections, adopts emergency legislation: https://t.co/z5P8OYGqYO pic.twitter.com/tSy9zuBMtQ — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 12, 2020

This is the right call from the NCAA. It’s such an obvious call for the governing body of college sports to make that it had to be done.

You simply can’t rob people of a year of eligibility because of coronavirus. Imagine if the NCAA just burned a year for every Big 10 football player even though a snap of football won’t be played in the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 11, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

You would see players losing their damn minds, and it might cause the NCAA to implode. It’s not the athletes’ fault that the season is shut down.

They shouldn’t have to pay the price for the stupidity of the leaders shutting down sports. Now, the NCAA is going to make sure they don’t lose a year of eligibility.

The biggest question is what happens with incoming recruits in 2021. The roster sizes are going to be gigantic, but we can only deal with one problem at a time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

This should be official very soon, and it’ll actually give us something to applaud the NCAA on.