Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Says The Big 10 Needs To Start Spring Football ‘As Soon As We Can’

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day wants the Big 10 to start spring football as fast as the league can.

The Big 10 has canceled the fall 2020 football season in an all-time stupid decision, and now the conference will try to play in early 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ryan Thamel, Day told the media Wednesday that he wants an eight-week season starting in January and that it needs to begin “as soon as we can.”

Clear from Ryan Day’s comments that he wants to put the focus on the spring. “We need to start it as soon as we can.” He wants an 8-week season the first week of January. Says it will give separation with the fall and that early entry recruits can get two (seasons) this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020

I can’t believe this is actually happening. I seriously can’t believe we’re wasting time debating playing football in early 2021.

Has the whole world gone insane? Look, I like Ryan Day. He’s a hell of a coach and a good guy. I still don’t see how this could work at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Aug 9, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

Even if we play in January and end in March with some kind of title game, that’s still not enough time for some players to recover.

It’s this simple. The moment the Big 10 canceled the 2020 season, they screwed any chance of playing football until fall 2021.

We can sit here and pretend differently, but that’s the truth. If we could start in October or November, that’d be one thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Starting at any point in early 2021 is foolish, and we shouldn’t even consider it.