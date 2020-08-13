Editorial

Nebraska Cornhuskers Officially Announce That They’re Staying In The Big 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers remain committed to the Big 10.

After days and days of speculation that Nebraska might bounce following the football season being canceled, fans now know they won’t. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The university released a statement Thursday that they’re “a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference.”

Well, that was fun while it lasted I suppose! I’m not sure Nebraska ever came super close to leaving the B1G, but we know the Big 12 was willing to take them back.

That situation has officially been removed from the table, and now we know the Cornhuskers will be around for a long time.

 

As I’ve said many times before, I genuinely like the people of Nebraska. They’re passionate football fans and they love the Cornhuskers.

Yes, I rag on them a ton, and that won’t stop. At the end of the day, I want what’s best for every Big 10 team, and the people of Lincoln need football.

I feel terrible for them that they won’t get it in 2020.

Say a prayer for the good people of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska as a whole. Now that football in 2020 is officially done, they’re in for a very rough time that they don’t deserve and didn’t ask for.