Nebraska Cornhuskers Officially Announce That They’re Staying In The Big 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers remain committed to the Big 10.

After days and days of speculation that Nebraska might bounce following the football season being canceled, fans now know they won’t. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The university released a statement Thursday that they’re “a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference.”

A joint statement from me and @UofNE_President Ted Carter on the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/zRmI5HaBT1 — Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) August 13, 2020

Well, that was fun while it lasted I suppose! I’m not sure Nebraska ever came super close to leaving the B1G, but we know the Big 12 was willing to take them back.

That situation has officially been removed from the table, and now we know the Cornhuskers will be around for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 11, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

As I’ve said many times before, I genuinely like the people of Nebraska. They’re passionate football fans and they love the Cornhuskers.

Yes, I rag on them a ton, and that won’t stop. At the end of the day, I want what’s best for every Big 10 team, and the people of Lincoln need football.

I feel terrible for them that they won’t get it in 2020.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

Say a prayer for the good people of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska as a whole. Now that football in 2020 is officially done, they’re in for a very rough time that they don’t deserve and didn’t ask for.