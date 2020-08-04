Editorial

The Army/Oklahoma Football Game At West Point Has Officially Been Canceled

The football game at West Point between Army and Oklahoma has officially been called off.

The Black Knights announced the news Tuesday and let fans know that the Sooners wouldn’t be traveling up to Michie Stadium for the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move was expected after the Big 12 banned away non-conference games. Now, it’s official.

This honestly sucks. Teams like Oklahoma rarely ever travel for road games against smaller programs. They have no incentive to do it, and stick to road games against powerhouse teams.

However, Oklahoma was going to travel up to West Point to play the Black Knights in football. That would have been awesome.

 

It almost certainly would have been the biggest home game in West Point history given the fact that Oklahoma is a legit title contender.

Thanks to coronavirus, the game has now been canceled. Once again, coronavirus’ negative impact on sports never fails to stun me.

This should have been one of the most fun games of the year. Now, it’s not even going to happen.

 

Hopefully, this game happens at some point down the road because it’d be awesome to see a program like Oklahoma visit such a historic venue.