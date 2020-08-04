The Army/Oklahoma Football Game At West Point Has Officially Been Canceled

The football game at West Point between Army and Oklahoma has officially been called off.

The Black Knights announced the news Tuesday and let fans know that the Sooners wouldn't be traveling up to Michie Stadium for the game.

The move was expected after the Big 12 banned away non-conference games. Now, it’s official.

We recognize the Big 12 Conference’s decision to disallow non-conference away games. Given the decision, @ArmyWP_Football‘s scheduled game against Oklahoma at Michie Stadium on Sept. 26 has been canceled. For more info, click the link below.#GoArmyhttps://t.co/wTKeFN3Je1 — ArmyWestPoint Sports (@GoArmyWestPoint) August 4, 2020

This honestly sucks. Teams like Oklahoma rarely ever travel for road games against smaller programs. They have no incentive to do it, and stick to road games against powerhouse teams.

However, Oklahoma was going to travel up to West Point to play the Black Knights in football. That would have been awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football) on Jul 31, 2020 at 5:12pm PDT

It almost certainly would have been the biggest home game in West Point history given the fact that Oklahoma is a legit title contender.

Thanks to coronavirus, the game has now been canceled. Once again, coronavirus’ negative impact on sports never fails to stun me.

This should have been one of the most fun games of the year. Now, it’s not even going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football) on Jul 22, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

Hopefully, this game happens at some point down the road because it’d be awesome to see a program like Oklahoma visit such a historic venue.