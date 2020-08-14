Amazon Starts Online Pharmacy In India That Sells Drugs

Amazon launched an online pharmacy Friday in Bangalore, India, which will sell herbal remedies and drugs, according to Reuters.

The virtual pharmacy will be able to sell over-the-counter and prescription drugs as well as Indian herbal cures and fundamental health services, according to Reuters. India is also looking to complete regulations concerning the sale of drugs from online pharmacies, Reuters reported.

an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement, according to Business Insider India. “As a part of our commitment to fulfill the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Pharmacy in Bangalore allowing customers to order prescription-based medication in addition to over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices, and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers. This is particularly relevant in present times as it will help customers meet their essential needs while staying safe at home,”

Amazon saw a business increase after coronavirus restrictions forced many to resort to online shopping, according to the Wall Street Journal. (Related: Bezos Has Record-High Single-Day Wealth Increase, Adds $13 Billion)

The rise of online drug providers, such as Medlife, have threatened offline drug provider companies, according to Reuters. Trade groups voiced that online drug providers will create a problem with medicine sales, and take business away from small retailers.

“Amazon’s customer base is very high, so we are bound to lose business,” Yash Aggarwal, legal head of South Chemists and Distributors Association in New Delhi said, according to Reuters.

“There are 5 million families dependent on this (offline) trade,” Aggarwal said, according to Reuters. Aggarwal added that the South Chemists and Distributors Association in New Delhi will speak with the Indian government about Amazon’s online pharmacy.

