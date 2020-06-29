Amazon To Give $500 Million In Bonuses To Employees Who Worked During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Amazon will give $500 million in one-time bonuses to qualified front-line, Whole Foods and delivery-service employees for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Monday.

Senior Vice President Dave Clark told employees in a note that those who worked from June 1 to June 30 are qualified to receive a “thank you bonus,” according to an Amazon statement. The bonuses range from $150 for Amazon Flex drivers who worked more than ten hours, to $3,000 for Amazon‘s delivery-service-partner owners.

“Our front-line operations teams have been on an incredible journey over the last few months, and we want to show our appreciation with a special one-time Thank-You bonus totaling over $500 million,” Clark’s note told employees.

Part-time Amazon, Whole Foods and delivery-service drivers will receive $250 while full-time employees are expected to receive $500. All Whole Foods and front-line Amazon leaders qualify for a $1,000 bonus, and delivery-service partners qualify for the highest bonus, $3,000, Clark’s note told employees.

Amazon previously raised its front-line workers’ wages by two dollars per hour and added 100,000 new employees in March, the Wall Street Journal reported. Amazon’s sales have skyrocketed since coronavirus lock-down measures forced buyers to resort to online shopping. (Related: Jeff Bezos-Owned Streaming Platform ‘Twitch’ Suspends Trump Campaign For ‘Hateful Conduct)

“Again, my thanks and gratitude for the truly remarkable commitment to customers you have shown throughout this journey. I have never been more proud of our teams,” Clark’s note concluded.

When asked for additional comment, a spokesperson for Amazon directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to Clark’s statement.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.