Biden Raises $48 Million In 48 Hours After Picking Harris As VP

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign raised $48 million in the 48 hours after he selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, campaign officials told Reuters Thursday.

The haul is a sign of Biden’s growing fundraising strength ahead of his party’s convention which begins Monday, Reuters reported. Biden is set to formally accept his party’s nomination Aug. 20.

Biden and Harris made their first joint appearance Wednesday in Delaware, and announced that their campaign had raised $26 million the 24 hours since her selection, The Hill reported. (RELATED: Trump Launches Immediate Attacks On Harris After Biden Picks Her As VP)

Trump and Biden basically TIED with cash on hand entering August: $300 million Trump

$295 million Biden W/ parties and joint committees:https://t.co/Y8ZBYVCHvs — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 5, 2020



Harris’s selection was praised by most Democrats as a historic pick since she the first woman of color to appear on a presidential ticket.

She was seen as a top contender for the vice presidential nomination before the selection, The Hill reported.

Harris has also been fundraising for Biden, and has raised over $5 million for his campaign during the election cycle, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Here’s How Much Donald Trump Donated To Kamala Harris’s Attorney General Campaigns)

The Biden campaign’s two-day total is the latest development in what has been a massive fundraising year for both Biden and President Donald Trump. Biden out-raised Trump in June, bringing in $141 million compared to the president’s $131 million, but was out-raised by Trump in July, raising $140 million compared to Trump’s $165 million, according to campaign finance reports.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.