CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 154 UPDATE: The Cowardice Of The Big 10 Is Sickening

It’s day 154 of coronavirus isolation, and my world is falling apart.

Last Friday, the world of college football was intact and things were looking great. Life was good, my friends. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The beers were flowing, the parties were raging, the preseason talk was hyping us all up and there were no complaints.

Then, my world took a bullet straight to the brain when the Big 10 canceled the 2020 football season. The move will forever be remembered as a dark day of cowardice.

I was so rattled by the move that I had to retreat to a working class man’s mansion to regroup and gather my thoughts.

After the Big 10 canceled football, I’ve decided to go into isolation for the weekend to regroup and strategize. Wisconsin fans don’t die. We just go to hell to keep fighting the demons. pic.twitter.com/ST0b8rPn2I — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 13, 2020

I can’t overstate how cowardly the Big 10 leaders are. Fans should riot in the streets. This country fought and won two world wars, and now we hide in our basements and refuse to play football.

We went to the moon, won a civil war, built the greatest country in the world and have become a beacon of hope in the world.

That’s what America is supposed to be about. That’s what the USA used to stand for.

To make matters worse, the Big 12, SEC and ACC are all playing. So, the Big 10 has more or less committed economic and athletic suicide for no reason!

Quote from wealthy individual who has dumped money into a Big 10 university of decades: “We committed economic and athletic suicide by canceling football, and the Big 10 told us to shut up smile about it because of ‘safety.’ It’s insane.” That’s about as blunt as it gets. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 13, 2020

There is no reason we can’t play football. If it’s safe enough for students to be on campus, then it’s safe enough to play football.

Every single person who participated in this decision should be fired immediately. Fire all of them right now.

The university presidents need to go, Kevin Warren needs to go and everyone in between has to go. It’s that simple. If you’re going to destroy our dreams and our communities, then you can’t be allowed to retain power.

We were all told that we’d be back to normal soon enough. Instead, we’re not getting a Big 10 football season. What the hell are we doing?

Fire everyone, replace them immediately, reverse the decision and let’s play football.