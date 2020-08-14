US Defense Department Announces New UFO Task Force

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) announced on Friday a new task force designed to detect, analyze and catalog any unidentified objects in the air, better known as UFO’s.

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) will be led by the Department of the Navy, according to an official DOD statement. (RELATED: ‘There’s Something Out There’: Fmr. Navy Pilot, Who Alleges He Saw UFO, Speculates on ‘Off-World Vehicles’ Report)

“The Department of Defense and the military departments take any incursions by unauthorized aircraft into our training ranges or designated airspace very seriously and examine each report. This includes examinations of incursions that are initially reported as UAP when the observer cannot immediately identify what he or she is observing,” the statement reads.

The Pentagon released videos of UFO’s captured by Navy pilots in April. One of the videos is from 2004 while the other two were from 2015.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” the Pentagon said in an April statement.

“DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, and whether or not there is more to the videos.”

“We have things flying over our military bases and places where we’re conducting military exercises and we don’t know what it is and it isn’t ours,” Sen. Marco Rubio told a CBS reporter during a July interview, according to Vice.

“Frankly, if it’s something outside this planet that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some sort of technological leap from the Chinese or Russians or some other adversary that allows them to conduct this sort of activity,” Rubio continued. “That to me is a national security risk and one we should be looking into.”