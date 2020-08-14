Miley Cyrus Kept Secret About Her Virginity From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth For Years

Musician Miley Cyrus lied about not being a virgin the first time she ever had sex.

Cyrus opened up about the first time she went “all the way with a dude” during Friday’s episode of “Call Her Daddy.”

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy,” Cyrus said on the podcast. Cyrus made sure not to name Hemsworth, but that’s the only guy she’s ever married. Hemworth and Cyrus finalized their divorce in January of 2020.

“I lied and said that he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser,” she revealed. “He said, ‘Oh, who have you had sex with,’ and I couldn’t think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before.” (RELATED: REPORT: Miley Cyrus Is Single Again After Split With Cody Simpson)

“[Hemsworth’s] friend ended up marrying him and then it was like, ‘Oh now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with?'” she recalled. “So then when I was like 24 I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years.”

I don’t think Hemsworth would have thought she was a loser, but it’s crazy to me to hold onto a secret like that for 10 years. That’s such a long time. She must have just not thought much about it and then forgot about it.