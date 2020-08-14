Texas Tech Will Cap Football Stadium Capacity At 25% During The 2020 Season

Texas Tech will restrict stadium capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, capacity at Jones AT&T Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic will be capped at 25%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Red Raiders are the latest football team to restrict capacity.

Texas Tech will limit capacity for home football games to 25 percent & all fans/staff will be required to wear face coverings — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 13, 2020

I love how we’re still playing this game. It’s very cute that we’re still sitting here pretending like even 25% is possible.

Look, I respect the hell out of every college football program that is trying to put fans in the stands. I really do.

I respect that they want drunk and passionate football fans going crazy during games. Unlike the cowards in the Big 10, the guys in the Big 12 are at least trying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Football (@texastech_fb) on Aug 12, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

However, let’s stop the charade. Fans are almost certainly not coming to games, and they’re not coming at 25%.

That’s an absurd amount of people to put into a stadium during a time when social distancing is mandated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Football (@texastech_fb) on Aug 11, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

I would love to be proven wrong, and I hope that I am. I just don’t see it happening anytime soon.