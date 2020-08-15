‘We Wouldn’t Have A Courthouse Anymore’: Cuccinelli Hits Back At ‘Myths’ Claiming Federal Officers Are Causing Unrest In Portland

The Daily Caller spoke to Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, about ongoing violence in Portland, Oregon and what’s next for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers stationed there.

Cuccinelli also weighed in on the Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) report which claimed that he is serving in an illegal capacity. Cuccinelli said the DHS is “drawing a lot of fire because” the department has “accomplished an awful lot of this president’s [Donald Trump] agenda.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DHS Is Fighting Congressional Watchdog’s Claim Acting Secretary Chad Wolf And Deputy Ken Cuccinelli Are Serving In An Illegal Capacity)

WATCH:

The acting director denied claims that the presence of federal officers in Portland has caused unrest in the city, telling the Caller that there has only been “one entire night in a row without violence.”

Cuccinelli cited multiple nights where local law enforcement had declared riots as evidence against the idea that ongoing violence is because of the federal government being on the ground. He said these narratives are “myths” and noted that DHS officers are still in Portland “to protect the federal facilities.”

“The law charges us with protecting these facilities,” Cuccinelli explained. “And that is a mission we have successfully fulfilled up to this point. If we hadn’t, we wouldn’t have a courthouse anymore in Portland, not functionally. It’d have been burned down or damaged so badly it that it couldn’t be used.”

