What’s More Embarrassing: Fauci’s First Pitch Or GOP Coronavirus Stimulus? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 16

Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik every Friday for a new episode of "WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON."

There’s been no better metaphor for 2020 than Dr. Anthony Fauci’s first pitch at the Major League Baseball opener Thursday. This week, Datoc and Malik absolutely SKEWERED Republicans, Democrats and President Donald Trump for their failures thus far in the pandemic and for the less-than-serious effort to get another coronavirus stimulus signed into law ahead of the August recess. (EXCLUSIVE: Congress, White House Unlikely To Deliver Phase 4 Stimulus Before Recess, Sources Say)

Still there are signs that Trump and the federal government are turning the corner — and apparently listening to this show.

Cracking down on Chinese cyberattacks? Check

Taking strides to regain control of exploding prescription drug prices? Check.

Buckle up, folks. It’s going to be a bumpy ride till November.

WATCH:

