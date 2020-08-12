Democrats And Their Media Organisms Finally Admit The Riots Are Violent

Ongoing nationwide protests and riots have engulfed the United States following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. The majority of recent protests have been peaceful, but a number of demonstrations have spiraled into violent riots.

Democrats and corporate media have largely ignored the violent nature of the riots in favor of a narrative that emphasizes peaceful protest against police brutality, according to Newsweek.

While “Black Lives Matter” protestors have largely been peaceful and lawful protest is a constitutionally protected right, Democrats and their media organisms are finally admitting the riots are not only violent but could aid in President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts.

Authorities in Portland, Oregon declared protests over the weekend a riot as demonstrators started fires in a police union building Saturday. Riots have taken place in the city for nearly 80 days as federal law enforcement was called in to protect federal property

Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler condemned the attacks during a virtual news conference August 6, Fox 12 reported.

WATCH:

“When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people who you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler also said the riots were helping Trump get reelected. “Don’t think for a moment that if you are participating in this activity, you are not being a prop for the reelection campaign of Donald Trump — because you absolutely are.” (RELATED: Juan Williams Defends Portland Mayor — Kennedy Calls Wheeler ‘The Nutless Wonder’)

The mayor admitted during the news conference that the riots were violent despite earlier attempts to shift the blame to Trump and federal police, KATU 2 reported.

“If you are a non-violent demonstrator and you don’t want to be a part of intentional violence, please stay away from these areas,” Wheeler said. “Our community must say that this violence is not Portland, that these actions do not represent our values, and these crimes are distracting from reform, not advancing it.”

Wheeler’s comments sharply contrast remarks he made earlier in July when rioters in Portland coalesced around a federal courthouse. In a video shared on Twitter, the mayor claimed the move was unprovoked and called it an act of urban warfare.

“Man, uh, I can tell you with 100% honesty, I saw nothing that provoked this response. It’s absolutely stunning. I’m not afraid, but I am pissed off,” Wheeler said in the video.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the tear gas stings. Says egregious overreaction from feds. Calls it urban warfare. pic.twitter.com/hrRICiNGHn — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Chicago, Illinois experienced a new wave of unrest over the weekend as hundreds of people gathered to protest over a shootout between police and a suspect.

More than 100 people and 13 officers were reportedly injured following overnight looting and sporadic instances of violence, police officials said. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Organizer Equates Looting In Chicago With ‘Reparations’)

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot condemned the “brazen and extensive criminal looting and destruction” during a press conference Monday. She was joined by Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

“There is no justification for criminal behavior ever. You have no right, no right, to take and destroy the property of others.” Lightfoot said. “This is not anywhere near acceptable.”

UPDATE: Mayor Lightfoot joins CPD Superintendent Brown to provide update on overnight criminal activity. https://t.co/84k7ybMJuY — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 10, 2020

The mayor’s condemnation of the violence stands in contrast to her previous efforts in resisting involvement by the Trump administration and federal law enforcement. “Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents,” she previously said.

Corporate media outlets have also changed their tune on the riots amid reports about growing violence and the potential advantage the chaos gives to Trump.

The riots that overtook Seattle in June gave way to the 23-day anarchist experiment known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP). While many protestors hailed the police-free “autonomous zone” as liberation, Seattle residents and small business owners lamented the local government’s unwillingness to curtail the violence, The New York Times reported.

“One window broken, then another, then another, then another. Garbage to clean off the sidewalk in front of the store every morning. Urine to wash out of our doorway alcove. Graffiti to remove,” said Elizabeth McDougall, owner of a publishing company in Seattle.

Reporting the massive failure of CHOP is a reversal from corporate media’s previous uncritical coverage of figures like Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who downplayed the situation and denied the violence of riots. (RELATED: Seattle Mayor Blames ‘White Men’ For ‘Much Of The Violence And Destruction’ At Riots)

Durkan said that CHOP was “more like a block party” during a June 11 interview with CNN host Christ Cuomo. She also could not say how long the “autonomous zone” would exist in downtown Seattle and even claimed the ordeal could turn into a “summer of love.”

WATCH:

What Democrats like Durkan called a “summer of love” became a festival of violence as numerous shootings were reported in CHOP.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced her retirement Monday after the city council voted to slash the police department’s budget.