Justin Fields Starts A Petition For The Big 10 To Play Football

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has started a petition for the Big 10 to play football.

The B1G canceled the 2020 football season because of coronavirus, and people are very upset with the decision. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can put Fields near the top of the list. He started a petition Sunday for fans, and it received more than 100,000 signatures in a few hours.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

Good for Justin Fields for getting involved and doing what he can to make sure that the football season happens.

Will his petition likely have any impact of any kind? Almost certainly not. The Big 10 isn’t going to reverse anything because of his petition.

However, it does just go to show how outraged people are by the Big 10 canceling football. It’s just such a mind-bogglingly stupid decision.

How many petitions could get 100,000+ signatures in a matter of a few hours? I can’t think of any at all.

I hope like all hell that more and more people spread this petition around and make it clear that canceling the season won’t be tolerated.

It’s such a dumb and stupid idea. Fields has every right to be outraged, and I’m glad that he’s speaking out!