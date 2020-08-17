Gardner Minshew Is Entering Camp As The Starting QB For The 1st Time Since High School

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is opening up camp as the starter for the first time in a long time.

During an interview with the team's website, Minshew revealed that this is the first time he's been in this position since high school.

“I actually haven’t had a camp like this, going into it, since I guess my senior of high school; it’s awesome,” Minshew explained.

I don’t know why, but I love this random fact from Minshew. How wild is it that he’s the starting QB of the Jaguars, and he hasn’t been one in camp since he was in high school?

Minshew started off his college career in JUCO before playing for East Carolina and Washington State.

I had no idea he didn’t open camps as the starter at those places. The dude set the world on fire at Washington State with the Cougars.

I just figured he showed up on day one for Mike Leach and balled out. Apparently, that wasn’t the case.

Now, he’s the starting gunslinger for the Jaguars after Minshew Mania engulfed the NFL last season. The dude took the NFL by storm with his fun play and authentic personality.

Ball out, Minshew! Ball out and don’t stop. I can’t wait to see what he does in his second year in the NFL.