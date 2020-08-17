NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline Says We Can’t ‘Safely Play Sports’ Currently During The Coronavirus Pandemic

NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline doesn’t think we can safely play sports in America at the moment.

Hainline appeared on CNN to discuss the situation Sunday, and his words weren't good news for sports around the country.

According to Stewart Mandel, Hainline said, “Right now, if testing in the US stays the way it is, there’s no way we can go forward with sports …We’re not in a place today where we can safely play sports.”

Well, this isn’t what people want to hear at all. In fact, it’s literally the worst possible thing we could hear right now.

We’re talking about football starting in a few weeks, and Hainline is out here talking about how it’s not even safe to play sports.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a doctor, but I simply don’t understand what information these comments are being based on.

Colleges across America are currently in the process of bringing students back. How is it safe to pack campuses with parties and sex, but football is somehow extra dangerous?

That makes literally no sense at all. You know what requires contact? Students having sex. If we’re okay with that, then why can’t we play football?

Big 10 Schools: It’s not safe enough to play football. Players being around each other is dangerous. Also, Big 10 Schools: Bring students back to campus because classes are safe, parties are safe and having sex is safe. The Big 10 is run by the dumbest people on the planet. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2020

There’s seemingly no consistency at all when it comes to the status of college sports. One minute, the SEC is pushing forward. The next, the NCAA’s chief medical officer says we can’t play sports.

Seriously, what the hell is going on right now?

Figure it out, folks. Figure it out and do it damn fast.