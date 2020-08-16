POLL: Only 39.5% Of People Think The College Football Season Will Happen

A majority of people don’t think the college football season will happen.

In a Twitter poll, I asked people if they thought we'd get a college football season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 1,510 voters, only 39.5% of people voted that the season will happen.

Will the college football season happen? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 15, 2020

Not great, my friends! Not great at all. The results of this poll are a pretty good indication that people are starting to lose hope in the situation.

How can you blame people for not being optimistic? We already had the PAC-12, Big 10 and other conferences cancel their respective seasons.

The Big 12, ACC and SEC are trying to hold out for as long as possible, but obviously, anything could change at any time.

Imagine telling somebody a year ago that more than 60% of people wouldn’t think football would happen in the fall.

You would have been called crazy! Now, it’s a growing feeling among people.

For the sake of America, I hope like hell that football happens in the fall. If it doesn’t, then we’re going to be in a dark place.