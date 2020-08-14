The College Football Playoff Is Proceeding Forward As Planned

The College Football Playoff committee is moving forward and plans on crowning a champion for the 2020 season.

The committee announced Thursday that they had met "in preparation for the upcoming season" as multiple conferences have dropped out during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t know right now what the season will bring, but as a committee, we are ready to use the protocol and the expertise of the 13 people who have been charged with selecting the teams,” Committee Chair Gary Barta said.

There had been some serious chatter about whether or not there could be a national champion after the Big 10 and PAC-12 dropped out.

Now, we have an answer. The CFP committee is pushing forward because they actually have a spine, unlike the Big 10.

The fact that people actually thought the CFP would stop just because the Big 10 and PAC-12 dropped out is laughable.

Those conferences are dead for the time being. It’s time to move on and focus on the survivors. It’s time to focus on those who will actually play some ball in the fall.

The ACC, SEC and Big 12 are rolling. That’s good enough for me. Let’s put the pads on and get to work.