Rose McGowan Accuses Hollywood Director Alexander Payne Of Sexual Misconduct

Actress Rose McGowan has accused Hollywood director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct.

McGowan tweeted the accusation of Payne from her personal Twitter account Monday.

Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

“Alexander Payne,” McGowan tweeted. “You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15.”

I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15. pic.twitter.com/XeNpsrpY4s — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

“I just want an acknowledgement and an apology,” she added in another tweet along with a headshot of herself. “I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15.”

McGowan did not include any details of the encounter in her tweet. The incident would have occurred sometime in 1988 if McGowan had been 15, which would make Payne 27 at the time of the alleged sexual misconduct. (RELATED: Rose McGowan Believes Harvey Weinstein Could Hire A Hitman To Kill Her)

McGowan has been vocal about her experiences with sexual misconduct and assault while working in the entertainment industry, per previous reporting. McGowan has publicly spoken about her encounters with now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

“I refused to give up who I was forever just to stay in a [Hollywood] system that I fundamentally disagree with, that I think is a cult,” McGowan said in an interview back in May. “And then I get blacklisted after being sexually assaulted, and then what job are you doing to do? Then it was like taking the dregs and scraping the bottom of the barrel trying to get what [roles] I could. That’s just a crap way to live.”