‘Would You Mind Taking A Crack At It?’ Photos Show Alleged Epstein Victim Massaging Bill Clinton

Newly surfaced photographs show an alleged victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein massaging former President Bill Clinton.

The photographs, exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail, surfaced hours before the former president is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention. The pictures depict Clinton leaning back in an airport chair dressed in a yellow shirt and tan slacks, smiling and laughing as alleged victim Chauntae Davies rubs his shoulders.

Davies told the Daily Mail that the photos were taken in September 2002 after Clinton fell asleep on Epstein’s plane, the Lolita Express, when Clinton and Epstein were traveling to Africa on a humanitarian trip.

Clinton was 56 at the time of the photos and Davies was 22, the publication reports. Davies has claimed that Epstein’s cohort Maxwell recruited her and that Epstein raped her several times, according to the Daily Mail.

Davies told the Daily Mail that Clinton was a “complete gentleman” during the trip and that Maxwell had urged her to give him a neck massage after Clinton complained of having a stiff neck from his nap.

“Would you mind giving it a crack,” Clinton allegedly asked Davies, she told the Daily Mail.

“Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him,” she said.

She described the encounter to the Daily Mail, saying, “We had a stop-over for the jet to refuel and while we were in the terminal the ex-President was complaining of stiffness from falling asleep in his chair. Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage.”

“Everyone had a little chuckle but Ghislaine in her prim British accent insisted and said I was good. The President then asked me ‘would you mind giving it a crack?'” Davies said.

“He turned his back to me and I reached up and I started to rub out the kink in our former President’s neck and shoulder,” Davies continued.

Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Documents unsealed in late July contain statements of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who told an attorney that the former president visited Epstein’s private island.

Giuffre did not say that Clinton committed crimes, but she noted that orgies were routine activities on the island. (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Said She Hadn’t Talked To Epstein In Over A Decade. Uncovered Emails Show Otherwise)

A Clinton spokesman told Newsweek in July that Clinton had “never been to Little St. James Island.”

“He’d not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” spokesman Angel Ureña told the publication. “Well before his terrible crimes came to light.”

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire. A grand jury for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York indicted Maxwell on charges of enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied bail to Maxwell during a virtual hearing in July, saying “the risks are simply too great” to allow her to be released on bail.

