Report: 3 Producers Out At ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly announced to staff in a video conference call that three top producers with the show were out amid toxic workplace allegations.

Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have reportedly parted ways with popular daytime talk show, a Warner Bros spokesperson confirmed to NBC News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Thought Accusations Against Her Were Just ‘Sour Grapes’)

During the conference call, which marked the first day of production for season 18 of the show, the daytime host reportedly talked to staff about the changes at the top. (RELATED: Former Bodyguard For Ellen DeGeneres Backs Up Claims The Daytime Talk Host Isn’t Very Kind)

DeGeneres reportedly apologized again to her staff, saying she “had allowed the show to be run like a ‘well oiled machine’ rather than seeing the staff as people,” per a source with knowledge about the call.

The famed comedian and actress also reportedly told staff she always tries to learn from her mistakes and explained how she hopes to make the show into a place where employees can be happy.

It all comes following several reports by Buzzfeed and Variety alleging a variety of accusations at the show that created a toxic workplace environment.

“The fact that a deeply flawed BuzzFeed article has led to the termination of an innocent man — a popular figure and a creative force behind the ‘Ellen’ show and a string of other projects produced with Ellen – is shocking,” Leman’s attorney Michael Plonsker told Variety about the ousting. “Kevin is devastated by being scapegoated and is not yet ready to comment.”