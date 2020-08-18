North Dakota State Couldn’t Find Teams Interested In Playing Football In The Fall

North Dakota State couldn’t find teams to play them in the fall.

According to Dom Izzo, NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen said the Bison contacted more than 100 schools to play football before canceling the season, and “couldn’t find three that wanted to play.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Izzo reported Baylor, TCU, Temple and BYU were all contacted.

#NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen: “we contacted over 100 schools and we couldn’t find three that wanted to play the Bison.” Sources tell me NDSU reached out to Baylor, TCU, Temple and BYU among others. — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) August 17, 2020

This is really a testament to NDSU’s insane status as an FCS powerhouse. Nobody really wants to risk their schedule by playing them.

Yes, some teams couldn’t schedule games because of coronavirus, but there’s also not much upside in playing NDSU if you’re an FBS program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NDSU Football (@ndsufootball) on Aug 14, 2020 at 2:24pm PDT

The Bison are a dominant program, and they’ve gone on the road to play FBS opponents before and won. It’s not out of the question at all.

If you’ll remember a few years back against Kansas State, NDSU went on the road and pulled off an insane upset.

I wouldn’t want any part of the Bison if I was a major college football program. No chance at all.

The Bison just need to accept that it’s too risky to play them if you’re an FBS program. They’re just too damn good, and that’s why they’ve dominated the FCS level for years and years.

Hopefully, the Bison are back on the field sooner than later. It’s a damn shame that they won’t be playing football in 2020.