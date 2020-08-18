SEC Mandates Fans Wear Masks At Games During The 2020 Season

Fans attending SEC football games this season will have to wear a mask.

While it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone the conference is making the move during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s now been officially announced. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The SEC announced the following rule for masks during the 2020 season at stadiums, according to SECSports.com:

Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.

Like I said above, everyone should have seen this coming. In fact, it would have been surprising if the conference didn’t make this call.

While I’m still not convinced fans will even be at sporting events, they’ll absolutely be required to wear masks if they go.

That much should be obvious to anyone paying attention to the past several months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Aug 17, 2020 at 2:22pm PDT

Honestly, there’s nothing that sounds too fun about wearing a mask at a football game. Even if I could go to a game, I’m not sure I would with all the restrictions.

I want to drink booze and have myself a party. It’s kind of hard to do that masked up and socially distancing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Aug 18, 2020 at 6:43am PDT

It should be interesting to see how many fans end up buying tickets. Given the fact that it’s the SEC, I’m sure there’ll be plenty of takers.