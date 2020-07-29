JT And Chad Try To Hand Out More Free Masks In Hilarious Video

JT and Chad tried to hand out more masks in another awesome video.

The two bros from "Chad Goes Deep" went ultra-viral for their first attempt at getting people to wear masks, and they went to San Clemente for round two.

While some people enjoyed the fun debate and a sign about God loving masks, others weren’t so appreciative. One guy even lectured the legendary bros about radio towers cooking our organs.

Watch the hilarious video below.

I can’t get enough of these two. They’re so damn funny. It’s amazing to me how some people just don’t understand when they’re being trolled.

A dude accused them of being ANTIFA for trying to hand out masks! Some people roll with the jokes and others get so triggered.

Look at that idiot who coughed on them! It’s truly mind-boggling how people get so offended by what’s clearly a joke.

No matter what you think about masks, you’re just wrong if you don’t think these two are hilarious. You’re just wrong.

JT and Chad might be the two funniest guys on the internet.

I hope they keep this up for the entire pandemic because I absolutely love these videos.