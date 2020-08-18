Tennessee Titans Will Start The Season Without Fans

The Tennessee Titans won’t have fans at their first home game of the season.

The team and Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday that the opener against the Jaguars would take place without fans at Nissan Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic. The game is slated for September 20. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s worth noting that the Chiefs plan on having about 22% capacity for the first NFL game of the season.

How wild is it that the Titans announce they’re not having any fans to start not long after the Chiefs are going with thousands of people.

As I said this morning, there’s simply no consistency at all. Things seem to change by the hour and by whatever team is speaking in the moment.

It’s actually pretty incredible to watch unfold as we seemingly have different plans for every single college and NFL team.

Instead of a one size fits all approach, teams are clearly just gunning for whatever they individually think works best.

It’ll be interesting to see if fans are let into Titans games anytime soon, but it’s certainly possible they’re kept out all year. What a wild time to be a sports fan!