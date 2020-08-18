Capacity For NFL Opener Will Be Capped At 22% When Texans Play Chiefs

Capacity for the NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will be capped at less than 25%.

According to Adam Schefter, capacity at Arrowhead Stadium will be 22% when the Texans travel to play Patrick Mahomes and company September 10. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Chiefs are the latest team to restrict capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the NFL season kicks off Thursday night, Sept. 10, with Houston playing at Kansas City, Arrowhead Staduim will be at 22 percent of capacity. Which feels like a big early-season Woj. pic.twitter.com/OT2TmeISeF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2020

It’ll be awesome if the NFL can actually pull off 22% capacity for the home opener. Right now, it looks like a lot of college and NFL teams will be lucky if they have fans at all.

Total capacity at Arrowhead stadium is a little more than 76,000. That means about 16,700 people will get in for the opener.

Is that a lot of fans for an NFL game? No, but it’s certainly better than nothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Aug 15, 2020 at 2:23pm PDT

Part of me still thinks there’s no chance that fans are going to be at major sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic.

At the very least, I see next to no chance that they’re at college games. NFL stadiums might be different because they’re not controlled by universities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Aug 17, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT

Either way, good for the Chiefs for trying to put fans in the stands. We’ll have to wait to see if they can make it to Sept. 10 without making changes.