‘Desperate For Relevance’: Trump Rips Kasich For DNC Appearance

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) talks with rival John Kasich during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump ripped former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich for speaking Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, calling him a “loser” who is “desperate for relevance.”

Trump’s comments came after former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie laid into Kasich in a Monday night appearance on ABC News shortly after Kasich’s speech to Democrats. Christie lambasted the Republican as a “backstabber and untruthful guy,” and pointed to his poor performance in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

Kasich has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the November election, saying he is a candidate who can unify the country following Trump’s presidency. (RELATED: New Milwaukee Policies Banning Police Teargas And Other Tools For Crowd Control Sets ‘The Police Officers Up For Failure’)

Kasich is one of several Republicans who defected to endorse Biden at the DNC. Three formerly prominent Republicans did the same, including former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former CEO and 2010 GOP candidate for California Gov. Meg Whitman, and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari.

“This isn’t about a Republican or Democrat,” Whitman said during a virtual convention address Monday night. “It’s about a person — a person decent enough, stable enough, and strong enough to get our economy back on track. A person who can work with everyone.”