‘Desperate For Relevance’: Trump Rips Kasich For DNC Appearance

President Donald Trump ripped former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich for speaking Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, calling him a “loser” who is “desperate for relevance.”

Trump’s comments came after former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie laid into Kasich in a Monday night appearance on ABC News shortly after Kasich’s speech to Democrats. Christie lambasted the Republican as a “backstabber and untruthful guy,” and pointed to his poor performance in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

John Kasich did a bad job in Ohio, ran for President and was easy to beat, and now went to the other side desperate for relevance. Good Job by Chris C in exposing yet another loser! https://t.co/WZw2U7lcrf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Kasich has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the November election, saying he is a candidate who can unify the country following Trump’s presidency. (RELATED: New Milwaukee Policies Banning Police Teargas And Other Tools For Crowd Control Sets ‘The Police Officers Up For Failure’)

.@ChrisChristie torches Kasich: “Do you know how many Republican governors….endorsed him? Zero & the reason they didn’t endorse him is b/c he’s a backstabber & untruthful guy….Biden’s going to be getting calls from John Kasich, he’s going to want to change his phone number.” pic.twitter.com/abHLm24TmH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2020

Kasich is one of several Republicans who defected to endorse Biden at the DNC. Three formerly prominent Republicans did the same, including former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, former CEO and 2010 GOP candidate for California Gov. Meg Whitman, and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari.

“This isn’t about a Republican or Democrat,” Whitman said during a virtual convention address Monday night. “It’s about a person — a person decent enough, stable enough, and strong enough to get our economy back on track. A person who can work with everyone.”