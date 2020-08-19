Watch Gal Gadot In The Trailer For ‘Death On The Nile’

“Death on the Nile” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie.

The plot of the film, according the YouTube description, is, "Detective Hercule Poirot investigates the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on the Nile River."

The highly-anticipated movie with Gal Gadot is the next film after “Murder on the Orient Express” with Detective Hercule Poirot.

Judging from the trailer, this looks like it’s going to be a very fun one.

Admittedly, I’ve never seen “Murder on the Orient Express,” but everyone I know who has says that it’s a great movie.

I have no doubt that’s true. I have no doubt at all.

Here’s what I do know. The cast for this movie is loaded, and Gadot might be the most famous actress in Hollywood right now.

I’d challenge you to find somebody who moves the needle in a better way than she does. When she’s in a film, people pay attention.

After all, we’re talking about the woman who stars in “Wonder Woman.”

Now, she’s taking her skills to the big screen in a murder mystery about a murder on the Nile. Yeah, you can sign me up for this one immediately.

I’ll generally watch anything with Gadot, and I’m damn sure watching this.

You can check it out starting October 23.