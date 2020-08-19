NYT Deputy Editor Claims SEAL Who Says He Killed Bin Laden Is ‘Not Willing To Sacrifice’ For ‘Fellow Humans’

A New York Times deputy editor claimed the Navy SEAL who says he killed Osama Bin Laden, Robert O’Neill, was not “willing to sacrifice” for his “fellow humans” because he refused to wear a mask on a flight.

O’Neill posted a picture of himself without a mask on a plane with the caption, “I’m not a p*ssy.”

Times editor Dan Saltzstein tweeted a screenshot of O’Neill’s tweet and wrote, “I don’t know this guy but: counterpoint, you might just be because you’re not willing to sacrifice and be a little uncomfortable for your fellow humans (including that marine behind you)!”

NYT editor tells the Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden that he’s not willing to sacrifice ???????????? beyond parody pic.twitter.com/8OujXwkeGs — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) August 19, 2020



Later, Saltzstein deleted the tweet and apologized, saying, “I deleted a previous version of this tweet because I broke my own rule about name-calling. So let me try again: I honor O’Neill for his sacrifices to his country and his heroism. It’s sad that he can’t extend the same for the safety of his fellow passengers.”

O’Neill followed Saltzstein‘s lead and deleted his original post, but then said his “wife did” it, not him. (RELATED: NYT Op-Ed From Former Postal Service Regulator Urges Americans To ‘Be Calm’ Amid ‘Alarmists’ Pushing USPS Conspiracy Theory)

I didn’t delete my tweet. My wife did. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) August 19, 2020

O’Neill claims to have shot 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden during a 2011 raid on his compound in Pakistan under the mission name “Operation Neptune Spear.”

According to The Telegraph, he has been involved in over 400 different missions, including the hostage rescue of Captain Richard Philips during the Maersk Alabama hijacking in April 2009.