Notre Dame Temporarily Pauses Football Practice

Notre Dame has temporarily hit the pause button on football practice.

According to Pete Thamel, athletic director Jack Swarbrick had decided to pause practice Wednesday so that the program could “address team questions related to the school’s decision to move all classes on-line for two weeks.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notre Dame is going online for a bit after several students tested positive for coronavirus.

Spoke to Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick. ND is pausing football practice for a day to address team questions related to the school’s decision to move all classes on-line for two weeks. Swarbrick said there were logistical questions to be resolved. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 19, 2020

Hopefully, this isn’t anything serious. It certainly doesn’t sound serious but you never know. Given how fluid the situation is, you can never be too cautious.

If Notre Dame were to suspend football activities for an extended period of time, it could set off a chain reaction that’s unstoppable. That much is for sure.

Notre Dame is one of the most powerful football teams in America. Nothing good can come from them hitting the pause button for anything more than a very short period of time.

Again, it sounds like this is just to iron some stuff out as Notre Dame deals with students having the virus.

On the plus side, once the students get the hell off campus, then the football team will probably only be in a safer spot. Always find the good in every situation!