Tom Brady Throws Great Passes To Mike Evans During Training Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is throwing dimes in training camp.

The team tweeted a video of the six-time Super Bowl champion firing absolute rocket passes to superstar receiver Mike Evans, and the duo looked dangerous.

Give the video a watch below.

Things you love to see pic.twitter.com/ncKqvVnaaQ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 18, 2020

I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a ton of this kind of action this year. Mike Evans is an elite receiver and we all know what Tom Brady is capable of.

The offense for the Bucs is absolutely loaded with receiving options. We’re talking about weapons all over the field for Brady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Aug 18, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

When he cocks it back to let it fly, there certainly won’t be a shortage of people for him to target.

It’s going to be an absolute blast to watch the Bucs play this season. There’s no doubt at all that they’re one of the biggest storylines in the NFL.

Can Brady win his seventh Super Bowl ring and do it in a new city with a new team? If there’s one thing we know, you shouldn’t ever count him out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Aug 17, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

All he does is win. Now, it’s time to find out if he can do it with the Bucs.