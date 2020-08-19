Syracuse’s Football Program Has Had Only 5 Positive Coronavirus Tests, Has No Active Cases

Syracuse’s football team has done a nice job of handling coronavirus.

The Orange athletic director John Wildhack appeared on Paul Finebaum’s show Tuesday, and said the program had only five cases of coronavirus after administering 1,200 tests to members of the football team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Syracuse Orange don’t currently have a single active case.

Syracuse AD John Wildhack tells us his football program has administered 1,200 COVID tests with just five positive results. He says there have been no cases over the past month. “We’re pleased with the protocol we have in place.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 18, 2020

This is another example of a team absolutely dominating the virus. Having only five cases of the virus is a huge win.

Not only is it a victory, but the Syracuse Orange are currently completely clean.

It’s also the latest sign that we can play football in the fall. Despite what some clowns might tell you in the media, playing football is possible.

If we can have students on campus, then we can put the pads on. Clearly, these teams have their protocols down to a science.

Syracuse isn’t even a powerhouse, and they’ve still found a way to dominate the virus. If you don’t think it’s possible at this point, then you’re just not paying attention.

Luckily for Syracuse, they’re in the ACC, which has every intention of playing in the fall. Hopefully, they keep up the great work and get the games underway as scheduled.

We need the games to happen.