‘Tiger King’ Zoo Closed Over ‘False Accusations’ Made By PETA, Jeff Lowe Says

TV personality Jeff Lowe claimed the “Tiger King” zoo has been closed to the public due to accusations made by PETA.

Lowe claimed he had voluntarily forfeited his USDA exhibitors license, according to an article published Wednesday by the New York Post.

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park seen in Netflix’s “Tiger King” has closed permanently. The zoo says “all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies.” https://t.co/lyzXKhqLxQ — NewsChannel 8 | KTUL (@KTULNews) August 19, 2020

“As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effective immediately,” Lowe wrote in a Facebook post. “Do the [sic] the permanent closure of the Wynnewood Zoo, I’m forfeiting my USDA exhibitors license.”

“The very agency that has given my facility five consecutive perfect inspections, has now folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations against me,” he added. “Suspiciously, less than 24 hours after I contacted the USDA to voluntarily forfeit my license, they notify me that they are suspending my license for 21 days for a litany of falsehoods.”

The closure of the original zoo comes after rival Carole Baskin was awarded control of the zoo back in June. (RELATED: Carole Baskin Now Owns Joe Exotic’s Zoo After Winning Lawsuit)

The Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC was required to “vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days of service of this Order …Vacation of premises shall also require removal of all zoo animals from the Zoo Land,” according to a court order at the time, CNN reported.

The new zoo will be used to film “Tiger King” related content.

“Our new park will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services,” Lowe claimed.