Carole Baskin Now Owns Joe Exotic’s Zoo After Winning Lawsuit

The infamous tiger lady Carole Baskin is the new owner of Joe Exotic’s former zoo.

Baskin was awarded the zoo after Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corporation won a lawsuit against Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC, according to a report published Tuesday by CNN. The Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC was previously owned by Joe Exotic.

Baskin now has control over roughly 16 acres of land that houses big cats in Oklahoma.

The Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC must "vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days of service of this Order …Vacation of premises shall also require removal of all zoo animals from the Zoo Land," the court order said, according to CNN.

This is such a huge turn of events. If you watched the “Tiger King” docuseries, then you know the zoo had been owned by Jeff Lowe. Now, it’s apparently going to be owned by Joe Exotic’s biggest enemy. Lowe is reportedly going to build a new zoo somewhere in Oklahoma.

It’s crazy to me that Baskin won this battle in the end. I wonder if Joe Exotic will file an appeal from prison. Since he wasn’t the owner of the zoo anymore when he went into prison, maybe he won’t be interested.