Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren Says He Needs ‘To Learn’ After Canceling Football

Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren thinks he needs to do a little looking in the mirror.

Warren and Big 10 leaders canceled the 2020 football season during the coronavirus pandemic, and faced an unreal amount of anger and uproar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man leading the Big 10 released a letter Wednesday night officially crushing any optimism the season might actually happen. Now, he wants to learn from his mistakes.

An Open Letter to the Big Ten Communityhttps://t.co/rccZCH1Sj3 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 19, 2020

“Was this a clunky process? Yes. Were there areas I’d have liked to gone smoother? Absolutely. I need to learn from it and get better at it,” Warren told Yahoo Sports.

He also apparently “stressed that the league didn’t regret the decision or reasoning behind it.”

Serious question for everyone. It’s Thursday morning in America, and why does Kevin Warren still have a job?

I don’t care if he thinks he needs to “learn” from the mistakes he made when he decimated the Big 10, destroyed local economies and caused us to become a second tier league.

He can learn that on the unemployment line. You can’t say you care about Big 10 football and want Kevin Warren to keep his job.

You just can’t do it. He has destroyed the conference, and it’s time for him to go. Let’s thank him on his way out the door, and then make sure that he’s never heard from again.

This clown show that’s known as the Big 10 needs to come to a swift end. I appreciate his need for self-reflection, but he doesn’t need to do that while in the Big 10. Get out!