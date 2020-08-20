Nebraska And Ohio State Start To Focus On Playing Football In Winter

Nebraska and Ohio State are turning their attention to winter football.

Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren announced Wednesday night that the decision to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic in the fall wasn't changing, and it didn't take long for the B1G powers to start making some moves.

Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith released a letter late Wednesday, and said OSU is “actively planning for the winter and spring seasons for all sports, including the return of football.”

According to Sean Callahan, Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green said that there’s a “growing level enthusiasm” from Big 10 leaders that football can successfully happen in the winter.

I appreciate the hell out of the fact that Nebraska and Ohio State both wasted absolutely no time before focusing on the next step.

There had been some chatter about the two programs playing a rogue season with Penn State, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Obviously, that plan is dead in the water after the Big 10’s statement Wednesday night.

I’m still not sold on a winter or spring season. If we’re going to do it, then winter has to be the only option.

Starting right away in January might work or it might not. Starting in March or later damn sure won’t work. That much I can promise you.

The fight to play in the fall is over, and now we move forward to whatever plan is next for the Big 10. It’s going to be wild explaining this all to someone in 20 years. What a wild and crazy time to be alive.