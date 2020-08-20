Sen. Bill Cassidy Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus after learning he had came into contact with someone who had the disease.

“Upon being notified last night that he’d been exposed to an individual with coronavirus, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) was tested today for COVID-19. That test was positive. Cassidy contacted his physician and is strictly adhering to all CDC recommendations, including quarantining for 14 days and notifying those with whom he may have come into contact,” Cassidy’s office said in a statement.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Sen. Cassidy said.

Before Cassidy, the latest member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus was Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who tested positive in late July. Gohmert was present at Attorney General William Barr’s House Judiciary Committee testimony and asked Barr questions. It was Barr’s first time testifying in front of the committee since taking his position as attorney general. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

At least four congressmen, including Republican Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Democratic Utah Rep. Ben McAdams, have tested positive. 20 other congressmen have quarantined over coronavirus fears.