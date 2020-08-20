Editorial

Seattle Seahawks Will Play Their First 3 Home Games Without Fans

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Seattle Seahawks will play their first three home games in an empty stadium.

The team announced Wednesday night that the games slated for Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 at CenturyLink Field will all be played without fans during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another one bites the dust when it comes to having fans in the stands! The Seahawks now join several other NFL teams in not having fans to start the season.

It seems like with every passing day, there are more and more NFL teams that make the decision to not allow fans.

We just had the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots make the same call. I can promise you that more will follow. I’d bet just about anything on it.

One interesting observation is that it seems like college football teams have much more of a stomach for putting fans in the stands.

While SEC teams aren’t running at full capacity for the 2020 season, they’ve made it clear there will be fans to some degree in the stands.

Meanwhile, multiple NFL teams have completely shut down the possibility.

 

It should be interesting to see where all the teams land when it’s said and done. I have a feeling several more teams will follow in the footsteps of Seattle.