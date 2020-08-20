UN Removes Anti-Racism Survey After Accusations That A Question Was Racist

A United Nations survey conducted as part of a campaign to end racism was removed after accusations that the survey included a racist answer to the first question, Reuters reported.

The “U.N. Survey on Racism” was sent to thousands of staff members Wednesday as part of the U.N.’s campaign to “eradicate racism and promote dignity,” according to Reuters.

The United Nations has been accused of racism after the world body listed ‘Yellow’ as an option for people to identify themselves in a survey – which was, ironically, aimed at “eradicating racism and promote dignity”. ‘Yellow’ is a racial slur for Asians.@SaroyaHem has more pic.twitter.com/lCSZjH1UgA — WION (@WIONews) August 20, 2020

The first question on the survey, however, was “deeply offensive” to some staff members per Reuters. The question asks staff to identify themselves, and reportedly included “yellow” as an option alongside black, brown, white, mixed/multi-racial and others.

The question reportedly reflected a racial slur historically used against Asians. (RELATED: United Nations Human Rights Body Will Examine Police Brutality And Racism In The US)

“The first question is insane, deeply offensive and hard to fathom how in an organization as diverse as the United Nations this question was approved for release in a system-wide survey,” one U.N. staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said according to Reuters.

The survey was promptly removed and is being revised to take the concerns into account.

“We acknowledge the need to formulate these categories with greater sensitivity and will take immediate steps to rectify this,” United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, per Reuters.