East Carolina Suspends Football Activities After 10 Members Of The Team Test Positive For Coronavirus

East Carolina has suspended football activities because of coronavirus.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Pirates paused practice after 10 members of the program tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seven of the coronavirus cases are believed to all stem back to the same location, which is Clement Hall. You can read the release below.

Well, we certainly don’t need this right now. It seems like we’re getting good news one moment in the world of college football and bad news the next.

Is ECU a powerhouse like Alabama or Clemson? Not even close, but they’re still an FBS team, which means we need them playing.

Having 10 cases on a team at any given time is really bad news, and it makes sense why they smashed the pause button.

As I always say, the Pirates have to keep infected players away from the locker room. As long as the locker room stays safe and secured, then ECU will probably play.

If the rest of the team gets hammered, then it’s over. It’s that simple.

We need football in this country, and we need every team possible playing during the coronavirus pandemic. Let’s hope ECU can take care of business and get it done.