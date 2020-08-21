Kanye Lists All The States He’s On The Ballot For In The 2020 Presidential Election

Kanye West got everyone’s attention Friday when he tweeted to his millions of followers all the states he’s on the ballot for in the 2020 presidential election.

“Praise God … look at all the ballots we’re on ,” the 43-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter. “On, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Vermont, West Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, Utah, Minnesota, Tennessee, Virginia.” (RELATED: Kanye West Meets With White House Advisor Jared Kushner)

The “Jesus Is King” hitmaker‘s comments come on the same day reports surfaced that he had failed to get on the ballot in his home state of Illinois, per Politico. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

The state Board of Elections ruled Friday that the music mogul failed to get enough qualified signatures to be on the November ballot. The report noted that West turned in 1,200 of the needed 2.500 to get on the ballot. (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

It comes a day after news came out that the “Yeezus” singer ‘s attorney submitted signatures too “late” to get on the ballot in Wisconsin, per an earlier report by the outlet.

“When you’re late, you’re late,” Commissioner Julie Glancey shared, during a hearing that culminated in a 5-1 vote against the rapper. “We’ve kicked people off the ballot for being one signature short. If we are holding their feet to the fire on the number of signatures, we need to hold their feet to the fire on the time they file.”