Leonard Fournette Practices With A $100 Bill Taped To His Pads

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette felt the need to practice with money taped to his pads.

Bleacher Report tweeted two photos of the Fournette practicing with a $100 bill taped to his pads while out on the field.

Yes, you read that correctly. An NFL player is practicing with money taped onto his pads. You can see the photos below.

Leonard Fournette is practicing with a $100 bill taped to his pads ???? @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/FoHqEGIBIe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 20, 2020

I don’t want to sound rude here, but what the hell is the point of this? Seriously, what is the point of this stunt?

Is Fournette trying to get better at football or is he auditioning to be a circus act?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@leonardfournette) on Aug 17, 2020 at 5:40pm PDT

How does taping money to your pads make you a better football player? How does it help the team? The answer is that it doesn’t.

It’s just an unnecessary distraction, and it’s also stupid. If he wants to do stuff like this, then he can stay home and do it.

The last thing I’d want as a coach would be a player taping up money to his pads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@leonardfournette) on Aug 15, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT

These are the kinds of stunts you get dragged for long after they’re done. Fournette better hope the Jaguars have a great year. If not, this won’t be forgotten anytime soon.