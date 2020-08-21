Ozzy Osbourne Hopes Trump Has ‘A Trick Up His Sleeve,’ But Worries There’s ‘Not Much Hope Left’ During Pandemic

Ozzy Osbourne said he hopes President Donald Trump has “a trick up his sleeve” but worries “there’s not much hope left” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"In my lifetime, I've never known anything like this," the 71-year-old rocker shared with Rolling Stone magazine in a piece published Friday. He was discussing the president's response to the pandemic. "It's getting worse, not better."

"And this guy's acting like a fool," he added. "I don't really like to talk politics that much, but I've got to say what I feel with this guy. There's not much hope left."

Osbourne continued, “Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve and he’s going to surprise us all, and I hope he has. [Recently], over a thousand more people died in one day [in America]. That’s fucking crazy. People got to get with this social distancing and mask-wearing or else it’s never gonna go away.”

At one point, the “Crazy Train” hitmaker also talked about what he would do if he could run for president.

“If I was running for president, I would try and find out a little bit about politics,” Osbourne explained. “Because the fucking guy you’ve got in there now doesn’t know that much about it, I don’t think.”

“The Constitution says that anyone can be president,” he added. “But it’s not like anyone could be a fucking heart surgeon and just go in with a scalpel. You have to know what you’re fucking doing.”

“And anyone who runs for office, I think there should be an age limit,” Osbourne continued. “Eight years to us is nothing but to us, but if you’re fucking 76, eight years is like death.”

The “War Pigs” hitmaker then claimed there’s another reason he wouldn’t run for president, besides the fact that he can’t because he was born in England: He’s “honest enough to say I don’t know what the fuck I’m talking about.”