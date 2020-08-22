Editorial

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Officially Takes Control Of The XFL

XFL: Dallas Renegades at LA Wildcats

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially in control of the XFL.

After buying the league with a group of people for $15 million, the Hollywood star tweeted Friday that “The deal is official closed and ‘the keys’ to the XFL have been handed over.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Below is a live look at me as soon I saw this tweet.

Lets Go GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Hell yes, my friends. I can’t wait to see what Johnson does with the XFL. I honestly can’t wait, and I have no doubt it’ll be awesome.

Prior to coronavirus ending the XFL this past spring, the games were incredible. It’s obviously not NFL level football, but that’s okay.

It was fun, the level of play was solid, there were unique rules and the fans bought into the action. That’s all that needs to happen for the XFL to succeed.

Now, The Rock is in control, and I have no doubt that he’ll have the league rocking again in no time.

A spring football league can work, and I hope The Rock gets the job done.