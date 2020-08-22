Pro-Trump Mother Speaks Out After Women Rip Up Signs, Steal MAGA Hat From Son

Abbey Wigton and Taylor Cisinski, two individuals who were say they were attacked by Joe Biden supporters, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the incident, if they plan to press charges and more.

“This altercation was completely unprovoked. My son and I were standing outside of a restaurant,” Wigton said, whose son Riley is 7 years old. “We weren’t even paying attention to the women until they walked out of the doors and immediately started antagonizing my son.”

Abbey alleged that the two women “started saying things like ‘you should be ashamed for having a mother like yours. She’s a Trump supporter. You should just be ashamed of yourself.'”

“As soon as I hit record, that’s when they ripped the sign away so it was almost instantly.” (RELATED: Mother And Son Allegedly Assaulted Over Pro-Trump Gear)

Conservatives like Donald Trump, Jr. posted that the two women allegedly attacking Wigton, her son and Cisinski were Joe Biden supporters. According to an original statement by Wigton, which has since been deleted, she said, “The Joe Biden supporters laid hands on my child and ripped his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat from his head while cursing at him and pushing him over.”

When asked how she knew they were Biden supporters, Wigton said, “I didn’t necessarily know they were Joe Biden supporters. I just kind of assumed since they were so vehemently against me with the red hat on backward. They couldn’t even see what the lettering was on my hat. They just saw the red hat.”

Cisinski, who was also allegedly attacked, said he believes the incident was premeditated.

“How this whole situation started is, we were all sign-waving on a sidewalk,” he said, “peacefully protesting Joe Biden’s nomination speech. This group of people drove by in a car where they started to yell profanities and cussing at us.”

According to Cisinski, Riley was crying so “he picked him up and brought him away from” the situation, but “the video does not show that.”

Wignot and Cisinski also discussed whether they will press charges, how Riley is doing and more. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Calls Out Democrats Ignoring Antifa Anarchy In Portland)

