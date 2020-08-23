POLL: 44.1% Of People Expect The College Football Season To Happen

The majority of people don’t expect the college football season to happen.

Of the 3,293 voters, only 44.1% of people voted that the college football season would happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Will the college football season happen? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 22, 2020

I didn’t vote in my own poll, but I 100% would have voted that the season is going to happen. Despite the Big 10 (shout out to Cowardly Kevin) and PAC-12 sitting out the season, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are geared up to play.

Those three Power Five conferences show no signs of slowing down at all.

If they push forward with football, then I find it hard to believe there won’t be games in September. Obviously, it’s a very fluid situation.

Things could change at any moment, but right now it looks like college football will happen in the fall. Optimism might not be high, but I think we’ll have games.

Hopefully things won’t fall apart in the coming days.