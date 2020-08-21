Editorial

LSU QB Myles Brennan Says He’s Living In A Bubble System, Goes Between Home And Football

Aug 31, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) looks to throw against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan doesn’t want much contact with the outside world.

In a video posted by Garland Gillen, the new LSU starter explained how he kind of created a bubble system during the coronavirus pandemic by going to practice and then back home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like he sees pretty much nobody other than his teammates. Watch him break it down below.

LSU needs to protect Brennan at all costs. The Tigers have another great football team in 2020, and he’ll be the man to lead the offense.

I’m not saying he should be assigned a security detail to keep people away from him, but I’m also not ruling it out.

There’s simply too much at risk to have your starting quarterback potentially exposed to coronavirus. The Tigers just can’t let that happen.

 

Also, I don’t want to sound crude, but there’s never been a worse time in the history of football to be a starting quarterback in the SEC.

In a normal year, Brennan would be the biggest celebrity on campus. He’d party hard and women would flock to him. Not this year. He will literally have to continue living in isolation.

 

It’s unfortunate, but rings last forever. If LSU can make another run, then Brennan sacrificing his social life will 100% be worth it.